americans-keep-the-momentum-of-greek-tourism-high

With more flights than ever this year, 103 per week, the largest increase already in the first half of the year among the top 5 foreign markets for Greece, and a new destination already announced for May 2026 and in the booking systems as of August 11, the American market is keeping the momentum of Greek tourism high for the 2025 summer season.

The numbers reflect the trajectory of the US market in Greece, bringing high tourist receipts that exceeded €700 million for the first time in the first half of 2025 and €247 million for the month of June alone. The increase in receipts for the period January-June 2025 corresponds to +29.4% reaching 704 million euros from 544 million euros in the corresponding period of 2024, while for June alone the increase recorded reaches +65% with receipts of 247 million euros.

The rates of increase are the highest among the top 5 markets of Greek tourism -Germany, UK, France, Italy- and given that the US market also has higher spending, it seems that it is the one that can largely determine the overall course of receipts in 2025. This is despite the fact that tourism operators have repeatedly stated at the start of this year’s summer season that they would be extremely satisfied if this year ended with revenues at the same level as last year, a year in which tourism receipts reached €21.6 billion for the first time (including cruise).

Based on the travel balance published by the Bank of Greece, travel receipts increased by 8.8% to 3.3 billion euros. euros in June 2025 and by 11% in the January-June 2025 period to 7.66 billion euros from 6.9 billion euros in the corresponding period last year, with average spending also showing an increase to 623 euros, up from 565 euros in the first half of last year. Inbound travel decreased by 1.7% in June 2025 to 4.6 million, while it showed an increase of 0.6% in the January-June 2025 period, to 11.69 million travelers.

Now, even though the season is largely judged by the “hot” July-August two-month period, for which tourism operators appear more cautious this year, however, the Bank of Greece’s first-half figures so far and the more than satisfactory performance of the US market seem to create further positive momentum for 2025 revenues.

