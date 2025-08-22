Holiday homes on the islands “on fire” – Who’s buying them from abroad – The price map across Greece

With prices rising by almost 50% compared to 2019 on the Greek islands, the top 5 countries with the highest demand for residential properties for sale are the USA, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, and France.

Specifically, over the past six years, on the Ionian Islands, the average asking price (AAP) for residential property sales increased by 49.3% in the period 2019–2025, reaching €2,389/sq.m. in the 2nd quarter of 2025. In Crete, the rise is also spectacular, with the AAP reaching €2,105/sq.m., up 40.4% compared to 2019. The Aegean islands continue to record the highest prices, with the AAP for homes in 2025 reaching €2,778/sq.m., an increase of 38.9% from Q2 2019.

The data comes from an analysis of the Greek islands by the Spitogatos listings network (www.spitogatos.gr), focusing on the evolution of average asking prices over the six-year period.

Cyclades

“The Cyclades islands are, for many, the ultimate summer destination, offering options to suit every preference. From cosmopolitan Mykonos to alternative Amorgos, the diversity of the Cyclades caters to all tastes and lifestyles. This diversity is also reflected in the real estate market,” the analysis notes.

In Q2 2025, most Cycladic islands show increases in AAPs for home sales, with the exception of Naxos, Serifos, and Sikinos, where prices remain relatively stable compared to Q2 2024. Significant annual growth of over 20% is seen in Antiparos and Folegandros, compared to Q2 2024. The most expensive Cycladic islands in the same period are Mykonos, Antiparos, and Paros.

Ionian Islands

The Ionian Islands have long been a particularly popular summer destination, both for Greeks and for international visitors, with continuously increasing tourism activity. This dynamic directly affects potential buyers’ interest, both domestic and foreign.

In Q2 2025, Corfu emerges as the island with the highest demand for home purchases, while Paxos records the highest average asking prices. On the other hand, more affordable options are found in Corfu and Kythera. The largest annual increase in AAPs—over 20%—is recorded in Lefkada compared to the same quarter in 2024.

Sporades

In the Sporades, and specifically in the housing market, a spectacular increase is observed in the AAP for properties for sale, with Alonnisos recording a jump of over 30% in Q2 2025 compared to the previous year, reaching €2,672/sq.m. Skiathos remains the most expensive island in the Sporades, with an AAP of €3,273/sq.m.

Saronic Islands

“Their proximity to Athens, combined with their rare beauty, has given the Saronic islands international recognition and great popularity—not only as holiday destinations but also for home purchases,” the report says.

Looking further at the real estate market in the Saronic islands, Hydra stands out as the most expensive island for home purchases, with the AAP at €6,500/sq.m. Salamina recorded an increase of over 10% in Q2 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Salamina, Aegina, and Spetses rank among the most popular islands, according to searches by potential buyers from Greece and abroad.

North Aegean Islands

Ikaria, known for its cultural events, traditional festivals, and unique lifestyle associated with longevity, remains the island of the North Aegean with the highest AAPs for homes for sale. Conversely, Samos records the most affordable prices, with an AAP of €950/sq.m. All North Aegean islands showed increases in AAPs, with Chios posting the largest rise (+7.1%).

Dodecanese

The Dodecanese are another popular destination for many visitors from Greece and abroad, thanks to their rich natural beauty and historical heritage. At the same time, they offer numerous attractive spots for home purchases. At the top of the most expensive islands in the Dodecanese ranks Patmos, followed by Symi, where the average asking price (AAP) for residential sales stands at €3,043/sq.m., after a significant annual increase of over 30%. A notable annual rise in AAPs during Q2 2025 was also recorded in Kalymnos. The most popular islands in the Dodecanese for prospective buyers from Greece and abroad looking for a home are Rhodes, Kos, and Kalymnos.

Crete

Crete, the largest island in Greece, is a particularly popular destination for buying and renting homes throughout the year. The most expensive area of Crete for home purchases is the Regional Unit of Chania, where a significant annual increase of 22.0% in AAPs was recorded in Q2 2025. On the other hand, the most affordable options are found in the Regional Unit of Heraklion.

Euboea (Evia)

Euboea, the second-largest island in Greece, offers many destinations both for summer holidays and year-round getaways, with easy access even by car. The island’s popularity remains stable, something reflected in the rising asking prices in many areas, such as Styra, Marmari, and Kymi, with the largest increase—just over 15%—recorded in Styra.

Holiday homes on the islands "on fire" – Who's buying them from abroad – The price map across Greece appeared first on ProtoThema English.