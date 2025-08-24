Greek food and beverage exports near €12 billion – See charts

At this year’s Anuga, the world’s largest international food and beverage exhibition, to be hosted in Cologne this October, the Greek presence is expected to be more dynamic than ever.

More than 270 food and beverage companies – a record number – are preparing to travel to Germany, bringing with them feta, yogurt, olive oil, fruits, vegetables, and a wide range of products that showcase the taste and tradition of the country.

The number would have been even higher if the exhibition had more available space, since dozens of other participation requests were rejected due to lack of room.

This mobilization is not accidental. Greek food industries, having experienced the years of economic crisis and realizing that their sustainability and growth depend on international markets, are now systematically investing in extroversion. The results of this strategy are reflected in this year’s data: in 2025, Greek food exports are expected, based on current figures, to exceed €9 billion, setting a new historical record.

In fact, if two “related categories” are added – oils and beverages-tobacco – then not only will the €10 billion milestone be surpassed, but the total will approach €12 billion, confirming that “Greek taste” is finding a remarkable place in the global market.

Of course, there remains one important factor of uncertainty: the era of trade protectionism, now emerging with the U.S. policy shift. Nevertheless, the recent agreement with the EU to impose tariffs of 15% on European products – lower than the initial scenarios – has somewhat relieved Greek exporters, giving them time to adapt. “In the case of the U.S., it is the lesser evil, the best possible outcome under the circumstances!”

“This is a new reality that does not concern only Greece. There is a new global trade environment, unprecedented, which will drive traders and exporters toward other markets,” comments the president of the Panhellenic Exporters Association (PEA), Alkiviadis Kalampokis.

According to the latest ELSTAT data, analyzed by the Export Research and Studies Center of the PEA, in the first half of 2025 food exports reached €4.62 billion, marking an increase of 11.2% compared to the same period in 2024. Exports of oils also showed significant growth, amounting to €559.2 million, up 4.5% from last year.

Even more impressive was the performance of the “Beverages – Tobacco” category, whose exports increased by 12.8%, reaching €777.8 million in the first half. It is worth noting that in the whole of 2024, food managed to achieve €8.25 billion in exports, oils and fats €1.09 billion, and beverages and tobacco €1.39 billion.

All together, €10.74 billion out of Greece’s total €49.9 billion exports, or €34.99 billion excluding petroleum products.

