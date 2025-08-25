Greek shipping gains momentum: 50% capacity increase over the last decade

Greece continues to hold the crown in global shipping, maintaining its lead as the world’s largest maritime power. Greek shipowners control 21% of the world’s merchant fleet, operating 5,520 vessels, while the total capacity of their fleet has grown by 50% over the last decade.

This impressive growth is proof of their strategic adaptation to global market needs and their constant pursuit of greater efficiency and lower transportation costs. With vast capabilities and continuous investment, Greek shipping plays a decisive role in transporting essential goods worldwide, covering vital parts of the global supply chain.

With more than 31% of the world’s tanker fleet, 25% of bulk carriers, and a strong presence in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector, Greek shipping directly impacts the global economy and trade. A defining feature of the Greek-owned fleet is its dominance in cross-trade shipping, with Greek vessels carrying cargoes between third countries in over 98% of their transport activity.

