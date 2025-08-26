Nikas officially joins the Ifantis Group – agreement announced for the sale of 100% of shares

A significant milestone, says Spyros Theodoropoulos – “Our goal is to leverage the capabilities of both companies while maintaining their character and identity,” emphasizes Alexis Ifantis.

The agreement for the transfer of 100% of the shares of the meat processing company Nikas to Ifantis has been completed, making the latter a dominant player in the meat industry.

According to the announcement, Bespoke SGA Holdings S.A. and A&X Ifantis S.A.B.E.E. signed a binding agreement for the sale of 100% of the shares of P.G. Nikas S.A.B.E.E., confirming previous reports.

The transaction is subject to approval by the Competition Commission and is expected to be finalized by the end of the year.

Statements from Company Executives

Spyros Theodoropoulos, Chairman and CEO of Bespoke SGA Holdings S.A., stated:

*”The sale of Nikas to Ifantis represents a significant milestone, successfully completing a cycle of strategic development and restructuring. We are proud to have contributed to preserving Nikas’ historic identity and strengthening its position in a highly competitive sector.

We firmly believe that under Ifantis’ guidance, Nikas will continue its dynamic trajectory, benefiting employees, partners, and consumers alike. We warmly thank the management and staff of Nikas for their enduring dedication and contribution.”*

Alexis Ifantis, Chairman and CEO of A&X Ifantis S.A.B.E.E., commented:

*”We are delighted to welcome Nikas into the Ifantis family, as this agreement brings together two historic companies. Both Ifantis and Nikas carry rich heritage and expertise, enjoying decades of trust in the Greek market.

Our goal is to leverage the capabilities of both companies while preserving their character and identity, and at the same time chart a new, dynamic path guided by innovation and responsibility towards consumers and the market. We deeply respect Nikas’ work and trajectory and commit to continue with the same dedication to quality and customer service.

Together, we can create an even stronger future for the Greek food industry, with vision and international outreach. A new era begins – with respect for the past and determination for tomorrow.”*

Ifantis: From Moschato to a Global Presence in London and the USA

In 1980, the Ifantis brothers took their first steps in the meat industry by opening a factory in Moschato, producing and distributing cold cuts that quickly gained nationwide recognition.

In 1992, the company moved to its current 15,000 m² facility in Kifisia, employing 300 permanent staff. Today, the group employs a total of 1,000 workers.

In 1996, they founded “Thrakis Gefseis” through Luncheon Meat Evrou S.A., based in the Industrial Zone of Alexandroupoli, which later became part of Ifantis S.A.B.E.E., starting meat production.

1998 marked a milestone with Ifantis’ international expansion, establishing Ifantis Romania, initially with limited production. The facility evolved into a major industrial hub with a 3,500 m² plant in Bucharest, 120 staff, daily production of 10 tons, and four distribution centers (Timisoara, Oradea, Cluj, Craiova).

In 2008, Ifantis Bulgaria was founded to distribute products adapted to local tastes. Success in the Balkans led to the establishment of Ifantis Cyprus in 2012.

In 2013, the group acquired the historic olive oil company “ROH S.A.” International expansion continued: Ifantis France was founded in Paris in 2016, followed by Esti Foods LLC in the USA in 2018.

In 2019, through subsidiary Ifantis France SAS, La Maison Ifantis was created in France, followed by Esti Foods UK in London in 2020.

The Ifantis family has also been active in tourism for decades. Since 2004, they have been involved in city hotels with Fresh Hotel in central Athens. They also own the luxury hotels “Y” and “SEY” in Kifisia and two hotel properties in Samos.

- Nikas officially joins the Ifantis Group – agreement announced for the sale of 100% of shares appeared first on ProtoThema English.