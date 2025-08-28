electricity:-what-changes-september-2025-brings-to-prices

The course of August’s sessions at the Energy Exchange has largely determined the level of provider charges for September tariffs.

After the weakening of the meltemia winds, electricity prices in the wholesale market are following an upward trend. Although the Market Clearing Price (MCP) remains below 100 euros/MWh, fluctuations are intense, with recent prices ranging from 28 to 178 euros/MWh within a single session.

In the production mix, natural gas holds 46.09%, renewables 41.03%, hydropower 5.08%, and imports 3.72%. Despite the greater participation of natural gas and renewables, prices did not record a decline.

Overall, the average wholesale price of August remains low, at 73.52 euros/MWh, compared to 100.57 in July and 85.42 in June. If the upcoming sessions do not lead to a new rally, it is likely that green tariffs will show reductions – although the wholesale price is not the only determining factor.

The uncertainty around fluctuations is strengthening consumers’ shift to fixed “blue” tariffs, which are seeing a rapid increase. According to RAAEY, in May subscribers with blue tariffs exceeded 1.3 million, from 867 thousand in January. By contrast, green tariffs decreased by 241 thousand in the same period.

The Regulatory Authority is now proposing the introduction of a new category, the “red” tariffs.

