International air arrivals recorded an increase of 5.3% in the first seven months of 2025, reaching a total of 15.2 million between January and July 2025. The big loser across Greece is the Cyclades, which is the only geographic region to show a decline in this period, down by 7.4%.

The data comes from the analysis of the Institute of the Greek Tourism Confederation (INSETE) and, as shown, compared to the same period in 2024, this year’s increase in international air arrivals corresponds to 769 thousand more travelers. For July alone, 4.9 million arrivals were recorded, marking an increase of 212 thousand or +4.6% compared to July 2024.

Destinations and airports

As for the top-performing destinations, the trend remains upward across most geographic regions in the January–July 2025 period. Specifically, the most international air arrivals were recorded in Crete, with 3 million passengers, up by +121 thousand / +4.2% compared to the same period in 2024. The Dodecanese followed, with 2.4 million arrivals and a slight increase of 1.4%, and the Ionian Islands, with 2.2 million passengers, showing an increase of 4.5%.

In the Peloponnese, arrivals reached 134 thousand passengers, marking a significant rise of 9.6%. In contrast, the Cyclades were the only geographic region to show a decrease, with 638 thousand arrivals, down by 51 thousand or -7.4% compared to 2024.

- Tourism: 5.3% increase with 15.2 million international air arrivals in the seven-month period, but a decline in the Cyclades appeared first on ProtoThema English.