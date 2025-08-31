Strong vote of confidence in the Greek economy – Two agreements with international impact

Two major moves in Greece’s business landscape were announced, confirming that the country is now attracting strategic partners of global stature. On one hand, LAMDA Development’s collaboration with the international ION Group for the creation of an International Research and Innovation Center at Ellinikon, an investment exceeding €1.5 billion. On the other hand, UniCredit strengthening its position in Alpha Bank by increasing its stake to 26%. Two different sectors—real estate and banking—send one common message: a strong vote of confidence in the Greek economy and its prospects.

The strategic Lamda–ION partnership

LAMDA Development announced that it has accepted a binding offer from ION Group, a leading financial technology company, to develop an International Research and Innovation Center within the Ellinikon project. The deal is valued at €450 million, with the overall investment estimated to exceed €1.5 billion by 2030.

The new Center will be developed across two distinct areas of Ellinikon, with a maximum permitted built area of approximately 250,000 sq.m. It will include at least 50,000 sq.m. of office space, a 1,000-seat auditorium designed for international events, and up to 200,000 sq.m. of residential developments to house around 2,000 professionals from 44 countries.

Additionally, ION Group will acquire a 2% stake in LAMDA Development, reflecting its commitment and confidence in the Ellinikon project. This partnership marks the launch of the Ellinikon Business Center, a core part of the masterplan, positioning the site as a European hub for artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

ION founder and CEO Andrea Pignataro highlighted that the scale, infrastructure, and vision of Ellinikon align with ION’s goal of blending technology, culture, and lifestyle into a pioneering model for the future of work and education, rooted in Greece and open to the global community. “We envision this Center functioning as both a workplace and educational hub while retaining the qualities of a neighborhood, turning Athens into a European beacon of technology and creativity,” he said.

LAMDA Development CEO Odisseas Athanasiou stressed that this landmark agreement elevates Ellinikon as a world-class destination and leading investment hub attracting top international partners. It also sets a new model for the cities of the future and raises Greece’s profile globally in a positive way.

ION provides mission-critical software, data, and services to leading financial institutions, central banks, governments, and global corporations. With this Center at Ellinikon, Athens strengthens its role as a hub for technology and innovation.

The man behind ION Group

Andrea Pignataro, born in Italy, is the founder and CEO of ION Group. According to Forbes, he founded the company in 1998 while working as a bond trader at Salomon Brothers. Today, ION Group, headquartered in London, is one of the most recognized players in financial data and technology, with net assets reaching $27 billion in 2023.

The Group holds a broad portfolio of companies, from Dealogic (financial markets platform) to Fidessa (trading software), and is structured across five divisions: markets, analytics, core banking, corporate solutions, and credit information.

Its presence in the Ellinikon project carries not only business significance but also symbolic weight, connecting Athens with the elite of international investors who see Greece as a place for growth and innovation.

UniCredit further strengthens its presence in Alpha Bank

The second major development concerns the banking sector. UniCredit is increasing its stake in Alpha Bank by about 5%, raising its total participation to around 26%. This move is part of the supervisory approvals the Italian bank has sought in order to raise its stake up to 29.99% of Alpha Bank’s share capital.

This increase is more than just an investment decision. It reflects UniCredit’s strategic commitment to its partnership with Alpha Bank and its confidence in Greece’s economic outlook. Since launching less than two years ago, the collaboration between the two groups has become a key growth driver, creating synergies in asset and wealth management, transaction banking, trade finance, advisory, international syndicated loans, and bancassurance.

UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel emphasized that the investment in Alpha Bank has far exceeded expectations and continues to be a core growth area for the Group. “Our strong and mutually beneficial partnership has equally benefited our clients, shareholders, and employees—and the best is yet to come,” he noted.

Alpha Bank CEO Vassilis Psaltis added that UniCredit’s decision to further increase its stake is a tangible confirmation of the success of this strategic partnership and a strong vote of confidence in Alpha Bank’s future.

UniCredit has already applied for regulatory approval to raise its stake up to 29.99%. Once completed, it will allow UniCredit to consolidate nearly one-third of Alpha Bank’s net profits into its own results, signaling even closer strategic alignment. Meanwhile, Alpha Bank has launched a €211 million share buyback program for fiscal year 2024, underlining its strong capital position and commitment to shareholder value creation.

Two developments, one common message

Whether it is Ellinikon—the largest urban redevelopment project in Europe with more than 40 construction sites underway—or the banking sector with one of Greece’s four systemic banks, both developments send the same signal: Greece is now firmly on the radar of major international investors. With LAMDA Development’s partnership with ION transforming Athens into a technology hub, and Alpha Bank backed by UniCredit’s confidence, the country’s upgraded role in Europe’s financial and investment map is clear. Analysts note that the key factor is trust—in companies, in the national economy, and in its future prospects.

