households-ready-for-autumn-with-lower-electricity-bills-as-august-prices-decrease-by-27%”

Autumn is kicking off for Greek households with reduced bills, as energy providers today announce September tariffs that incorporate the significant drop in the wholesale market.

The decline in August reached 27% with the average price coming in at 73.15 euros a megawatt-hour (down from 100.5 euros in July), which is expected to lead to a double-digit drop in green tariffs with a similar decline in variable tariffs.

The Prime Minister referred yesterday to the deceleration of prices, attributing the decline to the greater use of Renewable Energy Sources, but also to the interventions made at European level to limit the distortions in the single energy market that led to a “hot” summer last year in terms of prices.

As mentioned, wholesale prices this year fell by 29% and for the first time, Greece recorded lower prices than Germany, Austria and Denmark, which is seen as proof of the change in dynamics, Mitsotakis said yesterday.

The Prime Minister, in his weekly review of the government’s work, sent a clear message to providers that the reductions must be passed on in full to consumers. “If this does not happen, the government will intervene on behalf of citizens,” he made clear, setting the tone ahead of his presence at the Thessaloniki International Fair.

The aim is to present the policy that will link the green transition to real household relief. If this does not happen, he stressed that “we will intervene in favour of consumers, as we have done repeatedly over the past years. The green energy transition must serve the interests of the many first and foremost, so that ultimately we all come out of it as winners, not just some at the expense of the many.”

