Households – From 10% to 43% reduction in green tariffs in September

Consumers will see reductions of between 10% and 43% in September green tariff charges, with suppliers making a generous price decontrol in line with the government’s line that signalled tariff relief following a 27% drop in wholesale rates in August.

After months of high or mixed tariffs and intense concern over energy costs, consumers are now seeing the market follow the wholesale curve by offering lower tariffs.

The de-escalation applies to both PPC and private suppliers and is attributed to increased participation of RES in August, which brought the average wholesale price down to €73.15 in August from €100.57 in July. But it also coincides with the government’s line given last Sunday by the Prime Minister, in his customary Sunday message, urging suppliers to incorporate wholesale “low flights” into their September tariffs, which was not done in previous months.

The government aims to pass the lower wholesale prices on to consumers, limiting overcharging and ensuring fair charges at a time when energy costs continue to be a major headache for Greek households.

The image of suppliers

In this climate, gradually since yesterday afternoon, suppliers have been announcing their autumn charges with the biggest reductions recorded in Zenith and Heron’s tariffs by 38.45% and 43.16% respectively.

For its part, the PPC remains competitive on large consumption, while private suppliers offer more dynamic options at lower scales.

In particular, the Company’s green tariff (up to 500 kilowatt-hours) fell from 15.15 cents in July to 12.9 euros lower than the blue kilowatt-hour price, which for 12-day fixed contracts is at 14.5 cents per kilowatt-hour. Correspondingly, for the yellow floating tariffs, the reduction exceeded 25% and was from 13.8 cents to 10.4 cents.

