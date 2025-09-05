Athens International Airport: 22.71 million passengers in 8 months – 6.8% increase

The passenger traffic at Athens Airport during August 2025 was 3.88 million, up 6.7% compared to August 2024.

According to AIA’s announcement, both domestic and international passenger traffic increased, exceeding 2024 levels by 2.5% and 8.4% respectively.

Overall, in the first eight months of the year, the airport’s traffic reached 22.71 million passengers, an increase of 6.8%. Passenger traffic, both domestic and international, increased by 2.1% and 8.8% respectively.

The number of flights at Athens International Airport during the first eight months of 2025 reached 191,165, marking an increase of 5.9% compared to 2024. Domestic flights rose by 1.3%, while international flights recorded a 9.1% increase over the same period in 2024.

Athens International Airport

Note: The traffic statistics for August 2025 are preliminary and subject to change. Monthly traffic data are finalized after the 20th of the following month.

