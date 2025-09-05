icl:-the-11th-international-maritime-law-conference-on-2-4-october

The Piraeus Bar Association organizing this year’s 11th International Maritime Law Conference, which is scheduled to take place at the Eugenidou Foundation from October 2 to 4, 2025 on the theme“Risks of the Maritime Mission, from a New Perspective”.

The forthcoming Conference is the continuation of an internationally recognized 33-year scientific tradition born in 1992, which highlights the special bond of Piraeus and Piraeus residents with the sea, the character of the city as one of the largest ports in the Mediterranean and the important and dynamic community of maritime law lawyers in Piraeus. Since then, the Piraeus Bar Association organizes the Maritime Conference every three years, encouraging the meeting and the fruitful exchange of views on issues of high theoretical and practical interest, between academics specializing in maritime law, judges, lawyers, maritime stakeholders, public officials and experts from all over the world.

The theme of the Conference “Risks of Maritime Mission, from a New Perspective” will be systematically structured in five subsections, covering a wide range of issues, both classical and contemporary, which are of particular interest to Greek shipping, national and international legislators, international organizations and industry professionals, both from a regulatory and practical perspective.

The conference sub-sessions will examine the role of coastal and flag states in both generating new risks and responding to them, including the tools of the International Law of the Sea, difficult issues from conflict, maritime assistance and distress in their substantive and insurance dimensions, civil and criminal liability from shipwreck and ship recycling, risks to human resources, sustainable shipping and newer risks related to air pollution, artificial intelligence and automation.

More than 40 distinguished representatives of all relevant sectors from Greece and abroad will participate as speakers and moderators, with physical presence, in order to ensure, on the one hand, the best possible coordination and, on the other hand, interactive scientific dialogue and professional interaction. Delegates will have the opportunity to participate in a hybrid way, either by physical presence at the conference venue or remotely.

In order to facilitate the acquaintance with the speakers and the theme of the Conference, a special web page has been created on the website: https://imlc2025piraeus.gr/, where one can obtain the information of interest and register for participation in the Conference proceedings.

