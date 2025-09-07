TIF: New tax system for families – How it will be implemented

Shortly before the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF), a new term has started circulating in government circles — one until now mostly confined to French tax textbooks: quotient familial. This model, in place in France for decades, is now under serious consideration for adaptation in Greece. Not in its original form, but in a distinctly “Greek version,” inspired by the same philosophy yet reshaped to fit Greek economic and social realities.

At its core, the system offers a new way of taxing families with children, accounting — in a structured and measurable way — for their specific needs and lowering their overall tax burden. In practice, it reshapes the entire philosophy of income taxation: no longer focused only on the individual’s income, but on the household’s composition and responsibilities. It also shifts the state’s approach away from narrowly defined child allowances toward broader, built-in family support.

Why Now?

The timing is no coincidence. With demographic decline recognized as a national crisis — even highlighted recently by Elon Musk — and the middle class under strain from the rising cost of living, the government’s economic team has been working since early 2025 on designing a system that can deliver meaningful, long-term relief to households.

How It Works in France

The French model is deceptively simple but transformative: the family, not the individual, is the basic tax unit. Household income is declared in total, then divided into “units” assigned to family members. A single person equals one unit, a couple two units, each of the first two children adds half a unit, and the third child a full unit. As the number of units grows, the taxable income per unit decreases — and so does the tax rate.

The effect is immediate. Families with children automatically pay less tax, without applications, allowances, or red tape. Extra money simply shows up in parents’ paychecks. For decades, this has been the cornerstone of French family policy.

Still, the model has its checks. To prevent disproportionate benefits for the wealthy, ceilings have been introduced. The system has been adjusted over the years, but its principle remains: tax based on the family’s real needs, not just an individual’s income.

What It Means for Greece

In Greece, where taxation is individual and family support relies heavily on allowances and minor deductions, such a shift would be radical. Government officials already call it “the biggest pro-family tax reform ever.”

The clear winners would be families with children — especially those with three or more — and households with a single primary earner, where income gets divided across more units. This offers substantial relief to wage earners and retirees squeezed by inflation and living costs. Conversely, singles, couples without children, dual-income families with similar salaries, and high earners will see limited benefit, especially since a cap will be applied.

The Greek plan won’t simply copy France. According to newmoney.gr, the French system is serving only as a guide. The “Greek hybrid” is expected to raise the tax-free threshold based on the number of children, deliver stronger support to large families, and impose limits for high-income households to avoid fiscal imbalance.

A Political Statement

The measure’s unveiling at the TIF will carry strong political weight. The government aims to show it is moving beyond temporary allowances toward a permanent institutional change in tax policy. If implemented, thousands of parents will see their tax bills fall dramatically — and experience firsthand what “tax relief with a French flavour” really means.

