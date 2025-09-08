Thessaloniki International Fair: How the tax imputed expenses are reduced for houses, boats, and cars – Changes apply from this year’s incomes

With the tax reform announced by the Prime Minister at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF), imputed expenses (“tekmiria”) for residences, cars, and boats are being modified and reduced. However, for swimming pools and other categories, they remain unchanged.

For cars, the reductions are based on emissions and fuel consumption. However, cars registered before 1/11/2010 are not included in the changes – their imputed expenses remain as they are (based on engine size).

Additionally, dependent children with their own income will now be exempt from the minimum imputed expense of €3,000. This measure benefits thousands of families whose children become adults, file their own tax returns, but were still burdening their parents with the additional €3,000 imputed expense because they were declared as dependents on form E1.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the annual benefit is estimated at €40 million, affecting about 477,000 taxpayers who currently face added tax liability due to imputed living expenses.

The changes apply to 2025 incomes and will be reflected in tax clearance notices issued in 2026.

Changes for Residences

Until now, the imputed expense for a primary residence started at €40 per square meter (whether owned, rented, or granted for free). This will now be reduced by 30% to €28 per sqm.

Currently, these amounts are increased for homes located in high-value areas (objective property values):

By 40% for areas with zone prices between €2,800–€4,999 per sqm.

By 70% for areas with zone prices of €5,000 and above.

These multipliers will now be reduced to 30% and 58% respectively, resulting in an overall 35% reduction in such areas.

For detached houses, the imputed expenses will still increase by 20%, but on the new reduced amounts.

For secondary residences, the 50% discount remains, applied on the new reduced amounts.

Changes for Cars (Examples)

Currently, cars are subject to imputed expenses based solely on engine displacement (cc). There is also a reduction depending on the vehicle’s age:

30% reduction for cars aged 5–10 years.

50% reduction for cars over 10 years.

However, since maintenance costs are not necessarily higher for newer vehicles, the current system discourages the purchase of cars under 10 years old.

According to the Ministry of Finance, for cars registered after 1/11/2010, imputed expenses will now be determined based on CO₂ emissions (similar to road taxes), significantly reducing imputed costs and aligning them with current levels for cars over 10 years old.

A new CO₂-based scale will apply to post-2010 vehicles.

A special scale will apply for electric vehicles.

Changes for Boats

Currently, the imputed expense for boats is reduced depending on age:

15% reduction if between 5–10 years old.

30% reduction if over 10 years old.

With the reform, a 30% reduction will also apply to newer boats, since maintenance costs are not significantly higher, and to encourage purchasing power.

Sailing boats will continue to enjoy a 50% reduction.

The same 50% reduction will apply to leisure vessels built in Greece entirely from wood (types: trechantiri, varkalas, perama, tserniki, liberty), preserving the Greek nautical tradition.

