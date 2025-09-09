harry-vafias’-shipping-companies:-$180m-in-revenue,-$62m-profit,-$1.4b-in-assets,-and-$303m-in-liquidity

Harry Vafias, through his three publicly listed shipping companies, maintains a strong presence in the international maritime sector, covering different segments of the market such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), crude oil, petroleum products, and dry bulk cargo. His companies report robust financial figures: total revenue of $180 million in the first half of the year, net profit of $62 million, total assets of $1.4 billion, and cash reserves of $303 million. The absence of bank debt further strengthens financial stability and enhances the ability to invest in new opportunities and fleet expansion. Each company follows its own strategy and specialization, offering reliable services to international clients while investing in long-term fleet growth.

StealthGas Inc.

StealthGas operates in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transportation sector, with a fleet of 30 vessels, including one joint venture vessel, with a total capacity of 344,152 cubic meters. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker “GASS.” StealthGas stands out for its expertise in LPG transport, consistent vessel performance, and strategic fleet expansion, strengthening its position in international maritime markets.

Imperial Petroleum Inc.

Imperial Petroleum focuses on the transportation of petroleum products, crude oil, and dry bulk cargo. Its fleet consists of 19 vessels: 7 MR product tankers, 2 Suezmax tankers, and 10 dry bulk carriers, with a combined capacity of 1.195 million dwt. The company has contracts to acquire three additional dry bulk carriers, which will increase total fleet capacity to 1.4 million dwt. Shares of Imperial Petroleum trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “IMPP” (common stock) and “IMPPP” (8.75% Series A Preferred). The company is recognized for its strong presence across multiple oil and dry bulk markets and its steady fleet growth.

C3is Inc.

C3is specializes in dry bulk and crude oil transportation, operating a small but focused fleet of four vessels: three Handysize bulk carriers (97,664 dwt) and one Aframax tanker (115,800 dwt), with a combined capacity of 213,464 dwt. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker “CISS.” Despite its smaller fleet compared to the other two companies, C3is is distinguished by its efficiency, specialization, and flexibility in transporting dry bulk and crude oil.

- Harry Vafias’ shipping companies: $180M in revenue, $62M profit, $1.4B in assets, and $303M in liquidity appeared first on ProtoThema English.