    Wednesday, September 10

    BofA: New price targets and recommendations for the Greek banking sector

    Greek News

    Bank of America revised upward the price targets for all Greek banks, reaffirming the sector’s attractiveness. Its clear top pick is Eurobank, while National Bank of Greece remains at a neutral rating.

    • Eurobank: New price target of €4.45 (from €4.36), with a Buy recommendation. Based on the current share price of €3.14, the upside potential is 42% — the highest among the four banks. BofA expects Eurobank to continue to stand out thanks to its diversified presence and strong profitability.
    • National Bank of Greece (NBG): Maintains a Neutral rating, with a new price target of €12.81 (from €12.11), implying only a 7% upside from the current €11.96. Despite its strong capital position, BofA believes much of the positive outlook is already priced in.
    • Alpha Bank: Continues with a Buy recommendation, with a target of €3.89 (from €3.59). At the current €3.49, the stock has 12% upside. BofA foresees positive momentum in net interest income and potential synergies from partnerships that could add further value.
    • Piraeus Bank: Also remains a Buy, with a revised price target of €7.78 (from €6.88). With the current price at €6.83, the upside is 14%. While BofA acknowledges strong revenue dynamics, it notes that the bank’s capital base remains more vulnerable compared to peers.

    Sector outlook:
    BofA projects that Greek banks will post a strong recovery in net interest income from late 2025 onward, with average loan growth close to 9% over the next three years. Return on equity is expected to converge with the European average by 2027, while dividend yields are forecast to range between 6% and 9%.

    appeared first on ProtoThema English.

