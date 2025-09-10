Annual inflation fell to 2.9% in August, down from 3.1% in July, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

As noted, the comparison of the General Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August 2025 with the corresponding index for August 2024 showed an increase of 2.9% compared to the 3.0% increase recorded in the corresponding comparison of 2024 with 2023.

The General CPI in August 2025, compared to July 2025, showed an increase of 0.1%, compared to an increase of 0.3%, which occurred in the corresponding comparison of the previous year.

The average CPI for the 12 months of September 2024 – August 2025, compared to the corresponding CPI for the 12 months of September 2023 – August 2024, showed an increase of 2.6%, compared to an increase of 2.9% recorded during the corresponding comparison of the 12 months of September 2023 – August 2024 to the 12 months of September 2022 – August 2023.

The largest annual increases were recorded in the following categories:

– Chocolates and chocolate products 23.2%

– Coffee 18.5%

– Passenger air transport 18.1%

– Fruit (general) 11.6%

– Rental housing 10.9%

The largest annual decreases were recorded in:

– Oil -33.2%

– Heating oil -12.9%

– Mobile phone equipment -8.3%

– Socks and condiments -6.8%

– Motor vehicles used -4.9%

- ELSTAT: Inflation down to 2.9% in August – Double-digit increases in coffee, airline tickets, food, rents appeared first on ProtoThema English.