Overtime pay increased by 48%

Significant increase is recorded in the salaries of employees from overtime, night work, and sleeping after the implementation of the measure, according to which the calculation of insurance contributions is made on the hourly wage corresponding to eight-hour work, i.e,. without the premium corresponding to these special cases of working time.

Specifically, in the first quarter of implementation, earnings from overtime and overtime increased by 48% and revenues from overtime and overtime contributions increased by 34% compared to the same quarter in 2024. For the same period, overnight and holiday pay increased by 31% and the corresponding contribution revenue increased by 43%.

The Minister of Labour and Social Security, Niki Kerameos, said: “Our effort to constantly reduce non-wage costs is continuous and systematic. The effectiveness of the measure concerning the abolition of the surcharges of social security contributions on overtime, holidays, and night work is confirmed by the labour market itself. The positive data of the first quarter are the best proof that the reduction of non-wage costs in a smart way returns multiple benefits to workers, companies, and social security funds. And in the end, it significantly benefits the entire labour market.”

At the same time, in May 2025, overtime and overtime-related pay are up 55% from May 2024, and overtime/overtime insurance contribution revenue is up 38% from May 2024. In addition, in May 2025, earnings attributable to night and holiday pay are up 32% over May 202,4, and night and holiday insurance contribution revenue increased by approximately 55% over May 2024.

At the same time, in June 2025, overtime and overtime-related pay are up 54% over June 2024, and overtime/overtime insurance contribution revenue is up 39% over June 2024. Also, in June 2025, earnings attributable to night and holiday pay are up 31% over June 2024, and insurance contribution revenue from night and holiday pay is up approximately 56% over June 2024.

The above figures confirm, once again, the effectiveness of the measure. Recall that until March 2025, the date the measure was implemented, the insurance funds’ revenues from overtime, night work, and holidays amounted to only 1.5% of total insurance funds’ revenues.

Finally, it is worth noting that employees continue to be paid for their additional working time with the increments that were previously in force (20% for overtime, 25% for night work, 40% for overtime and 75% for holidays).

