New wave of auctions for homes and plots of tax debtors – See the list

A new round of property auctions for debtors is about to begin, as the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) moves from “name-and-shame” lists and warnings to forced collection measures. At the end of June, it published the names of those owing more than €150,000, recording 18,762 legal entities and 11,616 individuals—more than last year. The inaction of debtors now leads to auctions, alongside bank account seizures, which remain the primary tool of the tax collection services.

The starting prices for auctions scheduled through December range from €1,000 to €3.2 million. The list includes 34 properties—from homes, warehouses, and farmland to factories and industrial spaces—located in Attica, Thessaloniki, and other parts of Greece. Although some low-value assets appear, the debts involved are particularly large.

The first wave is set for September 24, followed by October 15 and 22, November 12 and 19, and December 17, showing that AADE is ramping up efforts on this front.

First Scheduled Cases of Auctions

Company in Thessaloniki with €249,117 debt: auction of a 67.4 sq.m. property in Ilioupoli on September 24 with a starting price of €243,000, plus a 21 sq.m. property for €26,000.

with €249,117 debt: auction of a 67.4 sq.m. property in Ilioupoli on September 24 with a starting price of €243,000, plus a 21 sq.m. property for €26,000. Business in Kallithea with €27.5 million tax debt and €13.1 million owed to EFKA: auction of a 781 sq.m. plot with building at €3.18 million, plus other assets—a shop at €115,200, another at €127,200, a plot in Kalogreza at €456,000, a partial plot at €13,200, and a basement at €33,600.

with €27.5 million tax debt and €13.1 million owed to EFKA: auction of a 781 sq.m. plot with building at €3.18 million, plus other assets—a shop at €115,200, another at €127,200, a plot in Kalogreza at €456,000, a partial plot at €13,200, and a basement at €33,600. Well-known company in Koropi with €36.5 million debt: auction of farmland in Farkadona for €1.795 million, plus two warehouses in Neo Faliro at just €975 and €1,300.

with €36.5 million debt: auction of farmland in Farkadona for €1.795 million, plus two warehouses in Neo Faliro at just €975 and €1,300. Business in Kalohori with €2.75 million debt: auction of a 43.32 sq.m. apartment for €82,000.

with €2.75 million debt: auction of a 43.32 sq.m. apartment for €82,000. Individual with €314.8 million debt: loses property in Agia Paraskevi starting at €247,000.

with €314.8 million debt: loses property in Agia Paraskevi starting at €247,000. Private individual (not on the big debtor list): auction of 50% of a plot in Trikala starting at €9,800.

AADE’s Revenue Targets

AADE aims to collect at least €3 billion from old debts and another €700 million from major debtors, while around €10 billion will be written off as uncollectible. In practice, revenues rely mostly on newer debts with higher collectability, as nearly all collections today come from just 32.5% of overdue debt, which totals €85 billion.

At the end of May 2025, total debts to the State reached €110.8 billion, with 4,039,334 taxpayers owing. Of these, 2,210,202 have unsettled debts above the legal threshold for enforcement, and seizures have already been imposed on 1,601,659 debtors. Collection efforts now target 608,543 individuals and legal entities.

Full Auction List

September 24, 2025

Farmland, 29 stremmas, with furniture unit and offices in Diavata, Thessaloniki – €1.48 million.

148 sq.m. apartment in Trikala – €158,500.

Farmlands in the same area – €39,650 to €84,500.

1,419 sq.m. land in Leptokarya, Trikala – €7,100.

301 sq.m. plot in Nea Makri – €27,000.

Two small properties (67 and 21 sq.m.) in Ilioupoli – €243,000 and €26,000.

Half of a 226 sq.m. plot in Trikala – €9,800.

October 15, 2025

Two large apartments (approx. 200 sq.m. each) in Peristeri – €108,800 and €120,000.

October 22, 2025

Warehouses in Neo Faliro – €975 to €1,950.

3,931 sq.m. plot in Chania – €744,000.

Half of 876 sq.m. farmland in Galatas, Chania – €8,500.

Two tiled-roof houses on 135 sq.m. plot in Kavala – starting at €97,210.

23 stremma farmland in Farkadona – €1.79 million.

10.7 stremma farmland in the same area – €41,000.

November 12, 2025

1,009 sq.m. plot in Marousi (“Kokkina Chomata”) – €652,500.

November 19, 2025

Multiple properties in Nea Ionia (shops, plots, etc.) – €13,200 to €3.18 million.

December 17, 2025

12 sq.m. apartment in Agia Paraskevi – €22,000.

1,335 sq.m. industrial property in Aigaleo – €40,000.

116 sq.m. apartment with storage and parking in Chalandri – €144,000.

10 sq.m. storage unit in Chalandri – €5,000.

985 sq.m. plot with buildings in Heraklion, Crete – €850,000.

4.7 sq.m. basement storage in Heraklion – €1,000.

What the Law Provides

According to current law, for overdue debts above €500 that are not included in any settlement, the head of the competent tax office may impose forced collection measures—such as seizure of movable or immovable assets, either in the hands of the debtor or of third parties.

Before forced execution, an individual payment/delinquency notice must be served, except in the case of cash seizures. From the day the seizure report is served, the debtor loses the right to freely dispose of the property. If debts are not settled within 40 days, an auction schedule must be set within four months of seizure, with the auction date no later than five months after the schedule.

However, there are exceptions: if the debtor enters a settlement or a court suspends the process, the auction is frozen. Otherwise, if the auction does not take place on the scheduled date, the tax office is obliged to issue a new program within one year.

New wave of auctions for homes and plots of tax debtors – See the list