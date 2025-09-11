Close Menu
    Pierrakakis meets POMIDA leadership: Boosting housing supply is top priority

    The meeting included Minister of National Economy and Finance Kyriakos Pierrakakis and Deputy Ministers Thanos Petralias and Giorgos Kotsiras.

    The government presented measures aimed at property owners, including:

    • Introduction of an intermediate tax rate of 25%.
    • Extension of income tax reductions for building upgrade expenses until 2026.
    • Three-year income tax exemption for vacant properties rented long-term, if rented by the end of 2026.
    • Extension of the VAT suspension on new constructions until the end of 2026.
    • Maintenance of restrictions on new short-term rentals in three municipal districts of Athens for 2026.
    • Abolition of ENFIA in settlements up to 1,500 residents: 50% reduction in 2026 and full exemption from 2027 (approximately 1 million rights across 12,720 settlements).

    During the discussion, which lasted about an hour and a half, the focus was on increasing the number of homes available for long-term rental. POMIDA representatives submitted proposals, which the Ministry of National Economy and Finance is reviewing, as boosting housing supply remains a top government priority.

    POMIDA was represented by President Stratos Paradias; Vice Presidents Charalampos Tsoutrelis, Dionysis Chionis, and Nancy Papalexandri; POMIDA Vice President and President of the Thessaloniki Property Owners Association Kostas Chaidoutis; General Secretary Tasos Vappas; Deputy General Secretary Vasiliki Paradia; and Information Secretary Manos Kranidis.

    Both sides agreed to hold another meeting soon.

