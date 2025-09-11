The meeting included Minister of National Economy and Finance Kyriakos Pierrakakis and Deputy Ministers Thanos Petralias and Giorgos Kotsiras.

The government presented measures aimed at property owners, including:

Introduction of an intermediate tax rate of 25%.

Extension of income tax reductions for building upgrade expenses until 2026.

Three-year income tax exemption for vacant properties rented long-term, if rented by the end of 2026.

Extension of the VAT suspension on new constructions until the end of 2026.

Maintenance of restrictions on new short-term rentals in three municipal districts of Athens for 2026.

Abolition of ENFIA in settlements up to 1,500 residents: 50% reduction in 2026 and full exemption from 2027 (approximately 1 million rights across 12,720 settlements).

During the discussion, which lasted about an hour and a half, the focus was on increasing the number of homes available for long-term rental. POMIDA representatives submitted proposals, which the Ministry of National Economy and Finance is reviewing, as boosting housing supply remains a top government priority.

POMIDA was represented by President Stratos Paradias; Vice Presidents Charalampos Tsoutrelis, Dionysis Chionis, and Nancy Papalexandri; POMIDA Vice President and President of the Thessaloniki Property Owners Association Kostas Chaidoutis; General Secretary Tasos Vappas; Deputy General Secretary Vasiliki Paradia; and Information Secretary Manos Kranidis.

Both sides agreed to hold another meeting soon.

Pierrakakis meets POMIDA leadership: Boosting housing supply is top priority