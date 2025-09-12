Airbnb: From October 1 new rules for short-term rentals – Raids begin by AADE and Ministry of Tourism

Countdown to the new rules that will apply from October 1, 2025, in short-term rentals. The Ministry of Tourism, in cooperation with AADE, has already started sending informational -s to property owners who have active Property Registration Numbers (AMA), so they can prepare for the changes.

The Ministries of Finance and Tourism are determined to intervene as much as they can, as the situation in areas with high housing pressure is constantly worsening. In Attica, in central Athens alone, almost 60,000 short-term rental listings are recorded, resulting in the long-term rental market drying up.

On the Aegean islands, as well as in popular mainland destinations, the problem is twofold: on the one hand, tourists easily find accommodation through the platform; on the other hand, permanent residents, doctors, teachers and civil servants have nowhere to live. In the Cyclades, for instance, long-term rental ads have almost disappeared, with the few available homes offered at prices reminiscent of central London.

The letter reaching owners leaves no room for doubt:

“Dear Madam / Dear Sir, since you have active AMA numbers in the AADE Short-Term Rental Property Registry, we inform you of the new requirements that will apply from 1/10/2025 and concern your specific properties.”

Specifically, all short-term rental properties must cumulatively be primary-use spaces with natural light, ventilation and air conditioning, be insured against civil liability for damage or accidents, have a certified electrician’s safety declaration, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, residual-current devices (anti-shock switches), and escape signage, possess a rodent and pest control certificate, a first-aid kit, as well as a guide with emergency phone numbers.

To verify compliance, officials from the Ministry of Tourism or joint teams with AADE will conduct on-site inspections, with at least ten days’ notice via -. Inspectors will carry service IDs and a written order with the employee’s and property’s details.

For managers who do not allow entry, fail to meet requirements, or do not comply with the law, an administrative fine of €5,000 is imposed. In case of a repeat offense within one year, the fine doubles, while with each subsequent repeat violation it quadruples.

Practically speaking, from October 1 the new operational framework officially comes into effect and is expected to reshape the map of short-term rentals. Every property will be required to have civil liability insurance, a certified electrician’s safety declaration, smoke detectors, residual-current devices, fire extinguishers, escape signage and a first-aid kit. A rodent and pest control certificate will also be required, as well as a guide with emergency phone numbers and full specifications for lighting, ventilation and air conditioning.

Inspections will be continuous and on-site, with joint teams from the Ministry of Tourism and AADE visiting properties and recording violations. Any owner not meeting the requirements will face a €5,000 fine, which doubles to €10,000 in case of repeat offense and quadruples to €20,000. Even refusal of access to inspectors is considered a violation and entails immediate sanction.

The government is betting that with the combination of stricter rules and the new “freeze” on permits, it will succeed in slowing down the runaway growth of Airbnb. The challenge, however, is tough, as the income a property owner earns from short-term rentals is multiple times higher than from a long-term lease. Thus, even with the extra cost of compliance, most continue to come out ahead. That is why, despite restrictions, the number of listings keeps rising at record pace.

