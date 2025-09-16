Kikilias: Greek shipping, the world’s leading power, is shaping developments

“Greece is the world’s leading maritime power, with 20% of the global fleet and 60% of the EU fleet. With this seafaring tradition, our country is present everywhere, shaping developments in the sector, supporting economic growth, creating jobs, and contributing decisively to the prosperity of our homeland,” said Vasilis Kikilias, Minister of Shipping and Island Policy, at the London International Shipping Week.

Speaking about the position of Greek shipping internationally, Mr. Kikilias emphasized that Greek shipowners and the Greek shipping community enjoy great respect and that “we do everything we can to support and strengthen it.”

He also stressed that “Europe must highlight its advantages against intense international competition so that European shipping continues to play a leading role.”

Subsequently, V. Kikilias met with the new UK Minister of Transport (responsible for maritime affairs), Keir Mather MP.

During the discussion, held in a very warm atmosphere, special emphasis was placed on further expanding Greece–UK bilateral relations and strengthening cooperation in the maritime sector. The pivotal role of Greek shipping, which is based in or operates from London, was also highlighted.

Moreover, it was noted that, although the UK is not a member of the European Union, the long-standing maritime ties between the two countries remain strong and provide a stable basis for further cooperation, with positive prospects for both economies.

Vasilis Kikilias with the new UK Minister of Transport, Keir Mather

