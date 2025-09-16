The passage to India: What Aegean’s strategic opening in a market of 1.4 billion people means

“The fact that the Indian market will be served in 2026 with a total of 16 direct flights per week by the two airlines, AEGEAN and Indigo, means that the current indirect traffic between the two countries can essentially be quadrupled.”

So said AEGEAN Chairman Evtichis Vassilakis yesterday afternoon on the occasion of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by IndiGo, India’s first passenger-preferred airline and the largest domestic airline for codeshare flights, to enhance connectivity and provide a seamless travel experience to passengers of the two airlines. IndiGo has already announced its intention to launch direct flights to and from Athens from early January 2026. On its part, AEGEAN has also announced the launch of flights to India in March 2026. IndiGo will start with six weekly flights to Athens, while AEGEAN will launch five weekly flights to New Delhi, followed by three weekly flights to Mumbai.

“IndiGo is a very big company, with sizes that make us… jealous and giddy,” Vassilakis commented. “Two months ago, in July, we announced the addition of two new Airbus A321neo XLR (Extra Long Range) aircraft with an even longer range, up to 10.5 hours, to add new longer range destinations for next year, most notably India, New Delh,i and Mumbai from early 2026. What was still missing was to find a very strong partnership in this country.

