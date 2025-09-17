AADE inspectors continue the operation “I’ll take you on a cruise”, which involves checks on day-cruise boats. After Santorini, it was Kos’ turn, where a coordinated inspection operation was carried out by AADE teams with the support and cooperation of the island’s Port Authority.

The action focused on day-cruise boats that operate daily mini-cruises along Kos’ coastal areas and to the neighboring islands of Pserimos and Kalymnos.

How the inspectors operated



AADE inspectors, who came from services outside Kos, boarded the day-cruise boats posing as tourists, purchasing tickets either through online platforms or with cash. During the trips, they monitored the use of cash registers and POS systems, and recorded the procedure of issuing receipts.

Just before the end of the cruise, they revealed their identity, presented official IDs and inspection orders, and proceeded to document the violations.

At the same time, other inspectors had requested and received passenger records for specific time periods from the Port Authority. After processing and cross-checking this data with the myDATA and e-Send digital systems, they identified significant discrepancies that confirmed revenue concealment. Inspectors waited for the specific boats to return to port and imposed the prescribed penalties.

What the inspections uncovered

A total of 8 day-cruise boats were inspected. Violations were found on 6 of them, a violation rate of 75%.

The violations included:

– Failure to issue receipts for sales of soft drinks, coffees, and other items during the cruises

– Failure to issue tickets to passenger-tourists

– Concealment of turnover and revenues, as revealed through cross-checking with digital systems

For these violations, the prescribed fines were imposed, while the owning companies are being subjected to further long-term audits.

- AADE inspectors disguised as tourists and uncovered tax evasion on 3 out of 4 day-cruise boats in Kos (video) appeared first on ProtoThema English.