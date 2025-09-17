Athens Stock Exchange: Marginal fluctuations at the opening – Caution ahead of the Fed

After yesterday’s profit taking mainly in banking and selected blue chip stocks, the Greek Stock Exchange starts today’s session with marginal changes, indicative of investor caution.

The General Index at 11.00 is up 0.10% at 2,035.34 points after yesterday’s session’s 1.18% loss that landed it at 2,033.23 points. The value of transactions is 8.793 million euros.

The High Capitalization Index is down 0.09%, the Medium Capitalization Index is down 0.05%, while the Banking Index, which led the losses yesterday, is retreating between -1.5% and -2%, and is down 1.36% today at 2,201.44 points

45 stocks are up, 20 stocks are unchanged, 30 stocks are down.

Metlen rose 0.30% to 50.55 euros, Lamda 0.14% to 7.31 euros, and Sarantis 0.60% to 13.80 euros. Aegean shares fell 1.42% to 13.90 euros. AKTOR and PPA lost 1% each.

In banking shares, Eurobank rose 0.66% to 3.22 euros. Alpha Bank (-0.87% at 3.40 euros), ETE (-0.33% at 11.98 euros), Piraeus (-0.14% at 6.942 euros), Credia -1.05% at 1.65 euros and Cyprus -0.26% at 7.56 euros are down.

The big market bet for today is what the Fed will say – indications of the path of interest rates and a possible cut are expected. Any divergence from expectations could bring volatility.

