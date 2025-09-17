Kyriakos Pierrakakis: New digital platform to inform citizens about the benefits of measures within two weeks

The operation of a digital platform, through which every citizen will be able to see the benefits of the measures recently announced at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF), was announced today by the Minister of National Economy and Finance, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, in an interview with journalists Nikos Stravelakis and Mina Karamitrou on the TV show “10 Pantou” on Open TV.

The platform is expected to be ready within the next 15 days.

The Minister emphasized: “I listen to citizens in depth. We are determined to do everything possible to support them to the maximum extent. We use every opportunity that arises and evaluate priorities.”

Pierrakakis explained that, through the immediate enhancement of disposable income and the improvement of monitoring mechanisms, the government is building barriers against inflation. He outlined the benefits of the measures for everyone, especially young people, families, and pensioners. He said: “A pensioner declaring an annual income of €14,000 will gain €600 per year from the total measures.”

Key Points from the Open TV Interview

Tax Relief Benefits for Citizens

“Everyone benefits from the measures. A young person under 25 with an annual income of €20,000 will gain €200 per month. If they are 26 to 30 years old, they will gain €100 per month. Families with many children benefit with two salaries per parent. Specifically for large families, the amount is generous.”

Measures for Pensioners

“If there is a government that has given hope to pensioners, it is this one. With pensioners and the €250 support, we started the announcements on Easter Tuesday, which was part of a €1.1 billion package.

Now we are working to further support them through the abolition of the personal difference, new pension increases, and through the reduction of tax rates. Also, we are the government that has already granted 10% increases in pensions.”

Closing Remarks on Economic Measures

“I won’t tell you it’s enough. I will tell you it is a first step, whatever the economy can bear and allow.”

Inflation

“We support households and their income as a whole. Beyond that, the state’s monitoring mechanisms aim to control prices where enforcement actually works. This is a problem faced by many countries. We have strengthened the monitoring mechanisms, one after another, and you see the Independent Authority we are creating through the Ministry of Development. This is different from creating a false impression among the public that Western governments fully control shelf prices.”

“In November, 80% of tenants will see a rent rebate. But we will do more to solve the major housing problem because it is significant.”

VAT Reductions – The Dilemma

“You cannot make a policy for everything every time. Otherwise, you end up doing nothing. Regarding VAT reduction, it was widely discussed. But the dilemma we faced was this: we heard, ‘Reduce VAT to address inflation.’ I tell you that, for the economic team and for us, giving money directly to the people is the best form of indirect income support.”

Comments on PASOK’s Doctrine “Money Exists”

“It is clear that PASOK has returned to the doctrine of ‘money exists,’ which is a shame for the country. The money we give is €1.76 billion. We give it directly to the people to support disposable income. Any sensible person would do the same if they had this opportunity.”

“The country needs seriousness. You know what debate I would like to have? A debate with someone from PASOK who would say, ‘I wouldn’t do what you are doing, I would do this instead.’”

Tackling Tax Evasion

“If there is a government that has caught the largest portion of tax evasion so far, it is this one. And I think this is objective. I have been Finance Minister for six months, attended my first Eurogroup and ECOFIN, and heard congratulations for Greece having caught a significant part of tax evasion.”

Challenges Cannot Be Solved by a Single Law

“We have reduced 83 taxes, but we will not commit today to specific choices when fiscal space allows. We examine everything, we are open-minded, because problems remain. People need support. Bets must be won. Problems must be solved.

The important thing for us is to do this effectively. You face dilemmas when resources are limited. There is no infinity in life, no matter how much some want it. Those who told the public that infinity existed – you know who they were – caused problems. Unfortunately, one law cannot solve people’s problems. They are solved floor by floor, year by year. The job of this generation, to conclude, is not to pass the bill to the next generation, as all previous ones did.”

On Andreas Loverdos Joining New Democracy

“People’s problems are not traditionally colored. I don’t believe much in old political geography. People want solutions. I am happy when someone brings experience, joins, and contributes to a wider path of solutions within New Democracy. What I do not appreciate is the narcissism of minor differences.

It is a psychological phenomenon, but we see it strongly in Greek politics. Daily disagreements in parliament, and when cameras are off, agreements increase by at least 50%. This must end. Political competition must be based on real facts.”

Politics as a Condition of Perspective

“For me, politics is not about origin, it is about perspective. And for the country, the future is about perspective. The political system must add and multiply, not subtract and divide. Anything else shrinks us.”

