Labor Inspectorate: Restaurants lead in fines with €4.5 million – 10% Increase in checks in the tourism sector

The number of inspections conducted this summer by the Labor Inspectorate in businesses within the tourism sector—including hotels, restaurants, transportation, and travel agencies—was up 10% compared to last year.

Specifically, from June to August, 8,141 inspections were carried out, compared to 7,405 during the same period last year. A total of 1,652 fines were imposed, compared to 2,221 in the summer quarter of 2024, amounting to €6,366,105, down from €7,362,959 last year.

The majority of inspections (5,313) were conducted in the restaurant sector, which also received the highest penalties: 1,137 fines totaling €4.55 million. This was followed by:

Hotels : 2,142 inspections, 284 administrative penalties totaling €1.5 million

: 2,142 inspections, 284 administrative penalties totaling €1.5 million Transportation : 529 inspections, 191 fines totaling €269,820

: 529 inspections, 191 fines totaling €269,820 Travel services: 157 inspections, 40 penalties totaling €36,800

“We remain committed to our operational planning, aiming to target inspections in sectors with higher levels of violations, making use of our staff’s expertise and modern digital data analysis tools,” noted the head of the Labor Inspectorate, Giorgos Tzilivakis.

