motor-oil:-a-pioneer-in-the-circular-economy-on-an-international-scale

The circular economy, with its emphasis on prevention, reuse, recycling, and recovery, is emerging as a key tool for protecting the environment and ensuring sustainable development. In this context, Motor Oil has taken an active role, investing systematically and with a plan in activities that turn waste into a useful resource and link business progress to environmental responsibility.

An integrated ecosystem of companies

Motor Oil has created an integrated and multi-dimensional ecosystem of companies operating in critical resource management areas. Firstly, LPC, with internationally recognised awards, is a pioneer in the regeneration of used lubricants, demonstrating that the design and production of circular products using quality recycled raw materials can serve as best practice at a European level.

For its part, Thalis, which joined the Group in 2023, in addition to efficient waste management in modern Treatment Units, applies advanced water management methods, converting urban wastewater into irrigation water, contributing to the protection of natural resources, especially in areas with increased needs such as Crete. In addition, in 2022, Motor Oil invested in VERD, which, through its subsidiary Πράσινο Λάδι, has developed the largest nationwide collection network for used edible oils (frying oils). Thanks to this activity, thousands of tons of waste that previously polluted the environment are being converted into low-footprint biofuels, boosting the energy transition.

Also, with the acquisition of Elector in 2024, Motor Oil is emerging as a true leader in the circular economy in Southeast Europe. More specifically, Elektor, with decades of expertise, offers solutions across the entire spectrum of waste management, from the operation of modern treatment plants, the recovery of valuable recyclable raw materials, to the responsible incineration of hospital waste. At its facilities in Fili, high-risk streams are destroyed in a safe manner, while the biogas produced is used to generate thermal energy. In this way, the protection of public health is combined with the production of a valuable energy resource.

Taking into account the financial results of this company for the period until 30.06.2024, with the other activities of the Group, the total revenues from the circular economy amount to more than 320 million euros, with an operating profitability of approximately 40 million euros. These figures are not only an indicator of business momentum, but also confirmation that the circular economy has become a key pillar of the Group’s growth.

In general, Motor Oil’s strategy is not limited to individual initiatives, but comprises a coherent pillar of activities that support sustainable development. The Group has the expertise, infrastructure, and vision to implement best practices at every step. The circular economy is not a complementary activity, but one of the key pillars that define its business model.

With this strategic direction, Motor Oil is demonstrating that responsible growth can be both business sustainable and socially beneficial. At a time when Europe is called upon to accelerate the transition to green practices, the Group is present, strong, and ready to play a leading role in shaping a sustainable future.

