kikilias:-the-us-produces-lng-and-greece,-with-its-powerful-fleet,-can-transport-it-around-the-world

A series of important meetings with U.S. government officials and members of Congress took place during the first day of the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Vassilis Kikilias, on the first day of his visit to Washington.

The Minister met with the Secretary of the Interior and Head of the US National Energy Dominance Council (NEDC), Doug Burgum, following the latter’s recent visit to Greece. The meeting came as a direct continuation of what was discussed just a week before, was fully geared towards producing immediate results, and was another milestone in deepening the strategic cooperation between Greece and the US in the shipbuilding and shipping sector, where Greek-owned shipping, given its leadership, can offer much at a very important juncture for the US shipbuilding industry. At the heart of the discussion was the key issue of American LNG production, which, as V. Kikilias, the Greek-owned fleet – the most powerful fleet in the world – transports it with stability, safety and reliability to allies and friends around the world.

The key issue of the American LNG market was the focus of the discussion, as Kikilias pointed out.

The meeting (attended by the Greek Ambassador Katerina Nasika) was also attended by the Executive Director of the US National Energy Dominance Council NEDC, Jarrod Agen and NEDC Senior Policy Advisor Brittany Kelm, who then welcomed Mr. Kikilias at the Council’s facilities at the White House.

Br.

The Secretary also held a meeting with Joshua (Josh) Volz, Deputy Assistant Secretary, the U.S. Department of Energy. Mr. Kikilias emphasized the crucial role Greece plays at the crossroads of important geostrategic energy projects, such as the Direct Corridor. The discussion focused on the strategic investment partnerships linking shipping, energy, and shipbuilding and the mutually beneficial results the two countries can achieve in these sectors.

Mr. Kikilias had a very interesting discussion with the Chief of Staff, Mr. Sam Mulopoulos and the Deputy Chief of Staff, Mrs. Zoe Sofos, of the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR). There was an exchange of views on the measures announced by the USTR regarding the expected imposition of port service charges on specific categories of ships and the crucial role of Greek shipping on a global level was underlined.

The Minister also had a very warm meeting with Senator Jerry Moran, a highly experienced politician, elected in the State of Kansas since 2010. He thanked him for his friendship towards Greece, as well as for the understanding and solidarity he has shown regarding the challenges in our neighborhood. The discussion focused on deepening bilateral cooperation between Greece and the United States in the maritime sector, given Mr. Moran’s membership on the Senate Committee on Commerce and Transportation.

Finally, V. Kikilias attended a reception held in honor of Ecumenical Patriarch Barthélemy with Mike Johnson, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the United States (Speaker of the House), and John S. Koudounis, Archbishop of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, President & CEO of Calamos Investments.

- Kikilias: The US produces LNG and Greece, with its powerful fleet, can transport it around the world appeared first on ProtoThema English.