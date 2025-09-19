A new long-term financing of €660 million has been secured by Intralot for its acquisition of Bally’s International Interactive.

In more detail:



INTRALOT S.A. (ATSE: INLOT), further to its announcement on July 21, 2025 regarding the signing of a definitive transaction agreement with Bally’s Corporation (NYSE: BALY) for the acquisition of Bally’s International Interactive business (the “Acquisition”), announces to the investing public that it has signed, through an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, a six-year, £400 million (equivalent to €460 million) senior secured term loan facility agreement.) with institutional lenders and has secured financing commitments of €200 million from a consortium of Greek banks in respect of a four-year interest-bearing loan (collectively, the “New Financing”).

Intralot intends to use the proceeds of the New Financing, as part of its permanent capital structure, to partially fund the Acquisition and repay certain existing indebtedness (the “Refinancing”).

The closing of the New Financing is subject to certain conditions related to the Acquisition and the Refinancing.

In addition, as announced on September 16, 2025, Intralot has received the consent of the bondholders of the €130 million common bond indenture, resulting in, among other things, remaining in effect following the closing of the Acquisition.

Intralot continues to closely monitor market conditions and confirms its intention to access the debt markets to fully replace the financing commitments originally entered into by certain international banks in connection with the Acquisition and the Refinancing.

.

- Intralot: Secured €660 million financing for the acquisition of Bally’s appeared first on ProtoThema English.