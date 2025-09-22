500,000 taxpayers will see a reduction of up to 65.5%

A panacea for 477,000 taxpayers who were trapped each year in decisions, paying income tax they didn’t have. The government, as announced, is moving to an average 30% cut for presumptions involving cars, real estate, and boats.

The most significant change comes in automobiles.

Until now, the presumption has been determined almost exclusively by cubic capacity, with discounts for age of 30% (5-10 years) and 50% (over 10). But this was seen as a distortion, since a new vehicle is unlikely to have higher maintenance costs than a fifteen-year-old one. This practice even acted as a barrier to the purchase of new cars.

Now, for vehicles after 2010 (up to 15 years old), the objective costs will be determined based on emissions. The scale is:

-1-122 g CO2 → €2,000

-123-139 g → +€30/g

-140-166 g → +45€/gram

–Over 166 g → +60€/gram

So a 1,500 cc car with 102 g CO2 had a presumption of 5,800€ (or half if over 10 years old). With the new system, it is limited to 2,000€, a 65.5% reduction for a new car and 31% for an older one. A 119 g CO2 mill had 4,000€ (or 2,000€ if old), now down to 2,000€, with a 50% reduction.

For cars, the presumptions are capped horizontally by 30%. In addition, the surcharge rates are reduced:

-From 40% to 30% for bands 2,800-4,999

-From 70% to 58% for zones above 5,000€

The +20% for detached houses and the 50% discount for secondary residences remain. Thus, a 110 sqm detached house in Kavala (zone price <2,800) had a presumption of 6,180€, but now it drops to 4,308€. For vehicles, the costs are also reduced by 30%, even for new ones, to remove the distortion that was applied as for cars. The 50% discount for sailboats still applies.

