AADE: Battle against tax evasion strengthened through advanced digital tools

At a special event hosted by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), the main results of the project “Capacity Building in Advanced Data-Driven Approaches and Tools for Risk Assessment and Tax Audits in Greece” were presented. The project was successfully completed, marking an important step towards the modernization of tax audits.

The initiative was funded by the European Union and carried out under the Technical Support Instrument (TSI) through SG Reform, in collaboration with the Swedish Tax Agency (STA). Through this joint effort, AADE is enhancing its capabilities by adopting new technologies and methodologies. By leveraging artificial intelligence and big data analytics, AADE significantly increases its effectiveness in detecting high tax-risk cases.

The project’s main results include, among others:

Pilot AI and Machine Learning model : A system was developed that enables more targeted and efficient selection of cases for tax audits.

: A system was developed that enables more targeted and efficient selection of cases for tax audits. Adoption of Risk Analysis Methodologies : New approaches were applied for the systematic assessment of tax risk, allowing audit mechanisms to focus on higher-risk areas.

: New approaches were applied for the systematic assessment of tax risk, allowing audit mechanisms to focus on higher-risk areas. Addressing modern forms of tax evasion: A specialized guide was drafted for monitoring and auditing activities in e-commerce and cryptocurrencies, closing gaps in these rapidly growing markets.

The event was addressed by AADE Governor Giorgos Pitsilis and attended by officials of the Authority, as well as representatives from the European Union and the Swedish Tax Agency.

Commenting on the project, Giorgos Pitsilis stated:

“The completion of this project demonstrates our strong commitment to adopting innovative practices and further strengthening our audit mechanisms. Through international cooperation and the use of technology, we are modernizing and becoming more effective in our mission: to ensure fair taxation by combating tax evasion, for the benefit of society and the economy.”

- AADE: Battle against tax evasion strengthened through advanced digital tools appeared first on ProtoThema English.