Labour: How recruitment-express and flexible working hours will work

Three new tools that respond to the current needs of businesses (flexible working hours and reduction of bureaucracy) are introduced, including in the Labour Bill, to accommodate emergencies without jeopardising labour rights.

It is about:

1. The express recruitment for emergencies to replace paperwork with digital operations.

2. The arrangement of working hours on a weekly, monthly, or even annual basis that can serve almost all sectors of the economy, especially today, when the scourge of staff shortages is plaguing the labour market.

3. The overtime of rotating workers.

