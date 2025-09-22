Shipping is changing course: The world’s largest shipping companies and the shift to environmental sustainability

VesselsValue recently published data on who controls the largest marine portfolios and how fleets are adapting to increasingly stringent environmental standards.

At the top of the global ranking is the Swiss MSC, with the most expensive and largest fleet in number and value: 707 ships in total, including 584 active and 125 on order, with a total value of $49.6 billion. The majority of these are container ships, dominated by Panamax and Post-Panamax. In its order book, MSC is investing mainly in ultra-large ships (ULCVs), which make up about 59% of the total.

In second place is French CMA CGM with a fleet of 339 ships and a value of $35.5 billion, also mostly container ships, with 243 active ships and 95 on order. Of these, 53% are ULCVs, 34% New Panamax, and the remaining 13% Post-Panamax.

BoComm Leasing holds the third position with a fleet valued at $33.3 billion, but ranks second in terms of the number of vessels, with 411 units across all sectors: Bulkers, Tankers, Containers, Gas, RoRo, and Vehicle Carriers.

In the gas sector, LNG vessels dominate, accounting for 76% of the fleet, and new ships are almost always dual-fuel ready. Similarly, in the vehicle carrier sector, the majority of orders involve dual-fuel ships, reflecting increased demand from automakers for cleaner transport, especially for electric vehicles.

Improving energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions have become priorities. In the Multigas sector, 21% of vessels are classified in the highest energy efficiency category, A, while in container ships, 67% fall within categories A–C, according to International Maritime Organization (IMO) indicators.

The data depict an industry in transition: although the market remains concentrated among a few major players, the rapid adoption of dual-fuel technology and improvements in energy efficiency underscore shipping’s commitment to reducing its environmental footprint. The challenge remains in balancing operational efficiency with environmental responsibility, as regulations grow increasingly stringent.

Shipping is changing course: The world's largest shipping companies and the shift to environmental sustainability