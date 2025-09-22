Close Menu
    Trending
    Subscribe
    Monday, September 22

    Strategy Added 850 Bitcoin for Nearly $100M Last Week

    CryptoNews
    strategy-added-850-bitcoin-for-nearly-$100m-last-week
    Strategy Added 850 Bitcoin for Nearly $100M Last Week

    Strategy (MSTR) continued to add to its bitcoin BTC$108,783.53 stash last week, though it was a relatively small purchase.

    The company Monday said it bought another 850 BTC for $99.7 million, increasing its total holdings to 639,,825 coins. This purchase was made at an average price of $117,344 per bitcoin, lifting the company’s overall average purchase price to $73,971.

    This latest acquisition was funded through the issuance of perpetual preferred stock and common stock at-the-market (ATM), though about 80% of that funding was through common stock sales.

    Shares of MSTR were down 2.5% in premarket trading alongside a sizable slide in the price of bitcoin to about the $112,000.

    Keep Reading

    Get in touch: sofokleous10.gr@gmail.com