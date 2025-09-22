the-platform-with-the-tif’s-gains-from-tax-cuts,-wage-and-pension-increases-and-rent-changes-is-coming

In the near future, specifically at the end of September, the new digital application of the Finance Ministry will go live, through which people will be able to view with one click the increases they will receive in their net wages from 1 January 2026, when the new tax scale takes effect. At the same time, the app will also show the benefits to property owners of the changes to rent taxation.

The app acts as a “digital tax guide”, giving every taxpayer a first, indicative picture of how their disposable income is affected. The user will enter basic information – such as income level, age, number of children, and whether they are employed, retired, or a homeowner – and immediately, the gain from the reduction in tax rates will be displayed.

According to government planning, this application is the first step. Then, after the tax bill is passed in October, a second, more sophisticated platform will be activated, which will work with personalized data as the login will be done with Taxisnet codes. This application, which will be developed by ADEA, will draw on the actual tax data of each liable person in order to accurately reflect the benefit of the changes.

With the new tax scalerates are reduced by 2 percentage points, except for the introductory 9%. At the same time, additional reliefs are introduced depending on the number of children, even reaching zero tax for large families and for incomes up to 20,000 euros for young people up to 25 years old. In addition, the low rate of 9% will be applied to income up to 20,000 euros earned by taxpayers aged 26 to 30.

Employees and pensioners will see an increase in their net earnings from 1 January 2026, due to a reduction in the withholding tax. Freelancers will see the benefits in April 2027, when the 2026 income tax will be settled.

On the rental front, a new intermediate rate of 25% is introduced for incomes from 12,000 to 24,000 euros per year, resulting in a significant reduction in the tax burden for middle-income owners, who until now have been paying 35% tax on the portion of their income above 12,000 euros.

Examples that the platform will show

Increases for new employees – Young 25-year-olds in the catering industry with 1,250 euros net per month will have an annual tax cut of 2,480 euros, equivalent to almost two salaries



– A young person up to 25 years old with an annual income of 15,000 euros (980 euros net per month) will see their net income increase by 91 euros per month, from 980 to 1,071 euros.

– A young person with a taxable income of 20,000 euros (1,251 net) will see an annual benefit of 2,483 euros, an increase of 177 euros per month. His net earnings will reach 1,427 euros.

– A young man with an income of 25,000 euros (1,500 net) will have a net increase of 229 euros per month, with his salary rising to 1,729 euros.

For young people aged 26-30:



– At an income of 15,000 euros, the benefit is 650 euros per year, i.e., 46 euros per month.

– At an income of 20,000 euros (1,250 net) the increase is 93 euros per month, with the salary rising from 1,250 to 1,343 euros.

– At 25,000 euros (1,500 net), young 30-year-olds without children will have an annual benefit of 1,400 euros, i.e., 100 euros per month and a salary of 1,600 euros.

Reductions for employees, pensioners, and families

– Employees and pensioners with an income of 40,000 euros: without children, they earn 600 euros per year, with one child, 1,000 euros, with two children, 1,400 euros, with three children, 2,300 euros, and with large families, 4,300 euros.

– A worker with four children and an income of 30,000 euros will benefit 4,100 euros per year, i.e., 292 euros per month. At 40,000 euros, the benefit reaches 4,300 euros, and at 50,000 euros, it reaches 4,850 euros (approximately 346 euros per month).

– A large child with 1,800 euros net will have a tax reduction of 4,100 euros, that is almost 2.3 salaries.

Employees with different income levels:

– Income of 20,000 euros (net salary about 1,250 euros): without children, the benefit is 200 euros per year, with one child, 400 euros, with two, 600 euros, with three, 1,300 euros, with four, 1,680 euros.

– Income of 25,000 euros (1,500 net): without children, the benefit is 300 euros, with one child, 600 euros, with two children, 900 euros. If the employee receives 14 salaries, the net increase is 64 euros per month (salary 1,564 euros). If the employee receives 12 salaries, the increase is 75 euros per month (salary 1,575 euros). With three children, the benefit is 1,700 euros per year (129 euros per month), with four, the benefit is 3,180 euros (227 euros per month).

– Income of 30,000 euros (about 1,700 net): without children, the benefit is 400 euros per year, with one child, 800 euros. With two children, it reaches 1,200 euros, i.e., 100 euros per month if 12 salaries are received, or 86 euros if 14 are received. With three children, the annual benefit is 2,100 euros (150 euros per month), and with four, the benefit is 4,100 euros (292 euros per month).

– A large child with an income of more than 60,000 euros will have a tax reduction of 5,300 euros per year, or 378 euros more net each month.

- The platform with the TIF’s gains from tax cuts, wage and pension increases and rent changes is coming appeared first on ProtoThema English.