    Tuesday, September 23

    Greek News — September 23, 2025

    Greek News
    1. Sheeppox Crisis in Central Greece
      A serious outbreak in Thessaly led to the culling of over 260,000 animals, threatening feta production and pushing food prices higher.
    2. Tax System Overhaul Boosting Credibility
      Modernization with big data, drones, and AI is improving fiscal performance and reducing tax evasion, strengthening Greece’s financial standing.
    3. New Tax Cuts Announced
      A €1.6 billion package will support middle class, youth, families, pensioners, and rural communities, starting with the 2026 budget.
    4. Tougher Migration Laws Passed
      Rejected asylum seekers now face prison terms, fines, and electronic monitoring if they fail to leave Greece within 14 days.
    5. Tourism & Culture Initiatives
      Plans for military tourism and 15 new cultural masterplans aim to boost regional growth; dozens of ancient artifacts recently repatriated.
    6. Political & Diplomatic Activity
      The Prime Minister attends the UN General Assembly in New York, while asylum rejections move ahead domestically.
    7. Economic / Markets
      The Athens Stock Exchange is gaining ground on bank strength, though inflation and demographic challenges persist.
    8. Sport
      Greece won bronze at EuroBasket 2025, while the new football season begins with Olympiacos as defending champion.

    Get in touch: sofokleous10.gr@gmail.com