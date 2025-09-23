- Sheeppox Crisis in Central Greece
A serious outbreak in Thessaly led to the culling of over 260,000 animals, threatening feta production and pushing food prices higher.
- Tax System Overhaul Boosting Credibility
Modernization with big data, drones, and AI is improving fiscal performance and reducing tax evasion, strengthening Greece’s financial standing.
- New Tax Cuts Announced
A €1.6 billion package will support middle class, youth, families, pensioners, and rural communities, starting with the 2026 budget.
- Tougher Migration Laws Passed
Rejected asylum seekers now face prison terms, fines, and electronic monitoring if they fail to leave Greece within 14 days.
- Tourism & Culture Initiatives
Plans for military tourism and 15 new cultural masterplans aim to boost regional growth; dozens of ancient artifacts recently repatriated.
- Political & Diplomatic Activity
The Prime Minister attends the UN General Assembly in New York, while asylum rejections move ahead domestically.
- Economic / Markets
The Athens Stock Exchange is gaining ground on bank strength, though inflation and demographic challenges persist.
- Sport
Greece won bronze at EuroBasket 2025, while the new football season begins with Olympiacos as defending champion.
Trending
- Φλωρίδης για Τέμπη: Εδώ και 2,5 χρόνια ποτέ δεν υποβλήθηκε αίτημα εκταφής για ταυτοποίηση – Ξεχωριστή διαδικασία αν υποβληθεί, δεν θα καθυστερήσει τη δίκη
- Πωλήσεις 200 εκατ. ευρώ και επενδύσεις 13,9 εκατ. ευρώ για την Ολυμπιακή Ζυθοποιία
- Greek News — September 23, 2025
- Χαλκιαδάκης: Τζίρος 240 εκατ. ευρώ για το «πουλέν» του Σκλαβενίτη
- Εξτρα χρηματοδότηση 200 εκατ. ευρώ για Eurobank μέσω ομολόγου
- Παντελιάδης: Αδύνατον να πορευτούμε με παρεμβατικά μέτρα – Τα σούπερ μάρκετ δεν μπορούν να επιδοτήσουν άλλο τις τιμές
- Ενέργεια: Είναι έτοιμη η Ευρώπη για έναν παγωμένο χειμώνα;
- Βιομηχανικό ρεύμα: Παράταση της αγωνίας για τη στήριξη – Οι προτεραιότητες της κυβέρνησης