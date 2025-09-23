in-greece,-most-young-adults-don’t-leave-home-until-around-30,-says-eurostat

Young people in Greece leave their parental home at an average age of 30.7, recording one of the highest ages in the European Union, according to Eurostat.

At the same time, the European statistics authority said that despite leaving later, young people are particularly affected by high housing costs. 30.3% of young people aged 15-29 spend at least 40% of their disposable income on housing, a rate significantly higher than the EU average (9.7%).

In 2024, young people in the European Union left their parental home at an average age of 26.2 years, a slight decrease from 26.3 years in 2023. Since 2002, the average age has fluctuated relatively steadily, between a low of 26.1 in 2019 and a high of 26.8 in 2006.

The countries with the highest average retirement age above 30 years are Croatia (31.3), Slovakia (30.9), Greece (30.7), Italy (30.1), and Spain (30). In contrast, the youngest retirement ages were recorded in Finland (21.4), Denmark (21.7), and Sweden (21.9).

