tax-evasion-crackdown:-aade-deploys-ai,-risk-analysis,-and-crypto-audits

The myDATA system and tax-tracking “robots” were only the beginning. Greece’s Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE) has unveiled three new digital tools, developed with EU support and in partnership with the Swedish Tax Authority, to intensify its fight against tax evasion.

The three new tools

AI-powered case selection

A pilot artificial intelligence and machine learning model that ranks cases based on the probability of tax evasion, focusing audits where the risk is highest. Unified risk analysis methodology

A standardized system that cross-checks data from Taxisnet, myDATA, banks, GEMI, EFKA, and other sources. Case selection is centralized to ensure consistency and transparency, while random sampling preserves unpredictability. E-commerce & crypto audit manual

A new guide for auditors targeting digital platforms and crypto markets, standardizing audit steps and closing gaps left by the rapid expansion of online transactions.

Data-driven audits

The AADE now uses continuous streams from myDATA, digital registers, shipping labels, and e-invoicing to monitor market activity in real time. These systems act as “risk transmitters,” flagging anomalies for targeted inspections.

Target selection

Cases are prioritized through a centralized platform using multi-criteria analysis, blending predictive models (linear, decision trees, neural networks) with traditional random checks to detect emerging hotspots.

What changes in 2026

From 2026, digital customer lists, delivery notes, and mandatory e-invoicing will be fully implemented, especially in high-risk sectors. Expanded AI models, massive cross-checks, and remote monitoring of cargo flows will allow inspectors to plan and launch audits nationwide from AADE’s operations hub in Athens.

Who is behind it

The project is EU-funded through SG Reform, with technical input from Sweden’s Tax Authority. It marks a strategic pivot toward AI and big data in Greece’s tax administration, aiming for more effective detection of high-risk evasion cases.