european-markets-lose-ground-after-jerome-powell’s-reference-to-“high-equity-prices”

The major European stock indexes opened virtually unchanged as the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly began in New York. United States President Donald Trump urged European countries to stop buying Russian energy.

Movements in global stock indices were influenced by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s statements that “stock prices are quite high”. Powell also signaled that the path of rate cuts is not clear and that the central bank faces a “difficult situation.”

On the board, the pan-European Stoxx 600 is down 0.28% at 553.41 points.

The FTSE 100 is down 0.11%, Germany’s DAX is down 0.09%, France’s CAC 40 is down 0.18%, Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 0.32% and Spain’s IBEX 35 is down a marginal 0.07%.

