The Hellenic Innovation and Infrastructure Fund (HIIF), the new investment arm of the Hellenic Super Fund, whose creation was announced recently, is emerging as a magnet for attracting foreign investors and a platform for developing business partnerships with international institutions.

As the Superfund evolves into a modern Sovereign Wealth Fund, leading investment groups are choosing to invest in Greece through the Hellenic Innovation and Infrastructure Fund, taking advantage of the positive economic and fiscal situation, while giving a practical “vote of confidence” in the Greek economy.

- Hellenic Innovation and Infrastructure Fund: Attracting investors — How the new fund will operate appeared first on - English.