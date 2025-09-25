China and Greece: “natural partners” in shipping and ports, says Ambassador Fang Qiu

Nearly 500 guests — from the Greek parliament, government, political parties, armed forces, business, academia, and the diplomatic corps — gathered in Athens this week for a reception hosted by China’s ambassador, Fang Qiu. The event marked 76 years since the founding of the People’s Republic of China, and served as a showcase for the growing ties between Athens and Beijing.

Representing the Greek government were Deputy Speaker of Parliament Ioannis Plakiotakis, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Christos Dimas, and Deputy Foreign Minister Giannis Loverdos. All three stressed the importance of Greek–Chinese relations and the potential for stronger bilateral ties in the years ahead.

In his keynote address, Ambassador Fang underscored what he called the “natural partnership” between the two countries. He emphasized the strategic alignment in shipping, port infrastructure, and transport, pointing to the Port of Piraeus as a flagship project on China’s Maritime Silk Road.

“The steady upgrading of Piraeus has made it one of Europe’s leading container hubs,” Fang noted, arguing that the port exemplifies the win–win potential of cooperation. Beyond shipping, he cited opportunities for deeper collaboration in energy, culture, education, and technology.

The ceremony highlighted how Piraeus — once a struggling Mediterranean port — has become central to China’s global logistics network, while reinforcing Beijing’s broader ambition to anchor its Belt and Road Initiative in Europe.

