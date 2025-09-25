For online shopping, 97% of Greeks – E-spending reaches €29.4 billion in 2024

Online shopping has become a daily habit for Greeks, with 97% of internet users making purchases online, according to the 2024 Annual E-Commerce Report by Nexi Greece, a member of the Nexi Group. At the same time, debit card payments dominate with 57%, followed by PayPal (49%) – while digital wallets (Apple Pay, Google Pay) are on the rise. Security (71%), speed (56%), and ease of use (49%) stand out as the most important factors in choosing a payment method.

When it comes to consumer preferences, fashion is at the top, with 50% of shoppers buying clothing, followed by takeaway and delivery food (45%) and pharmacy products (37%). At the same time, 78% of users say they prefer Greek e-shops, while 64% take into account the environmental impact of their online purchases, placing emphasis on reducing packaging (54%) and on more eco-friendly return processes (36%).

Comparative data confirms the rapid maturity of e-commerce in Greece. Beyond the 3-point increase in the percentage of internet users making online purchases, debit cards saw a spectacular jump of +48% (57% in 2024 versus 9% in 2023), establishing themselves as the dominant payment method. At the same time, PayPal strengthened by 11%, while Apple/Google Pay digital wallets recorded a 12% increase respectively, confirming the momentum of alternative payment solutions. Equally impressive is the shift toward domestic online stores, with the share of consumers preferring them rising from 49% in 2023 to 78% in 2024 (+29%).

The total value of online spending for 2024 is estimated at €29.4 billion, of which €9.1 billion concerns travel and accommodation, €6.5 billion services, €5.6 billion fashion and clothing, €5.1 billion household goods, and €3.1 billion everyday products. With such a strong economic footprint, e-commerce is now established as a major pillar of the Greek economy.

