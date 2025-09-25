IDEAL Holdings sees strong growth and profitability in H1 2025, EBITDA Up 49% to €26.3 million

IDEAL Holdings has delivered robust financial results in the first half of 2025, with strong growth across all key metrics. The performance reflects both the organic expansion of existing investments and the strategic addition of new assets to its portfolio. Positive investor sentiment during the period underscores the company’s successful strategy, continued value creation, and promising long-term outlook.

Key Figures – H1 2025:

Consolidated Sales: €216.2 million, up 17%.

€216.2 million, up 17%. Comparable EBITDA: €26.3 million, a 49% increase.

€26.3 million, a 49% increase. Comparable Earnings Before Taxes (EBT): €16.1 million, up 74%.

€16.1 million, up 74%. Net debt: Reduced by 36.2% to €43.9 million, strengthening capacity for future growth initiatives.

Reduced by 36.2% to €43.9 million, strengthening capacity for future growth initiatives. Positive growth was recorded across all subsidiaries.

Key Business and Investment Highlights – H1 2025:

Completed one of the largest acquisitions in recent years in the Greek food sector — acquiring Barba Stathis .

. Successfully completed a Share Capital Increase , with the public offering oversubscribed 2.6 times.

, with the public offering oversubscribed 2.6 times. Finalized agreement and first investment of Oak Hill Advisors (OHA) worth €61.5 million.

worth €61.5 million. Returned €0.40 per share to shareholders, offering a yield of 6.7%.

Statement from the Chairman:

“The first half of 2025 represents a milestone for IDEAL Holdings — a period marked by dynamic growth and portfolio expansion, reflected in strong financial performance. The trust shown by investors, including major international, institutional, and private participants, strongly validates our investment strategy and dividend policy. These developments strengthen our momentum for further growth and confirm our ability to deliver strong returns for our investments, people, and shareholders.”

