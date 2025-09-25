sakellaropoulos-organic-farms-surpass-1,200-international-awards-in-argentina

With the absolute success of 100%, with 13 awards in 13 participations of their organic and gourmet olive oils in Argentina, Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms exceed 1,200 international awards.

For the first (1st) time in the history of international olive growing, an olive producer from any country of the world succeeds in reaching and surpassing 1,200 international awards, creating a new world record.

This was achieved at the OLIVINUS International Olive Oil Competition, the last recognized international olive oil competition for the year 2025.

OLIVINUS International Competition 2025 took place in Mendoza, Argentina, from 9 to 15 September 2025, with the participation of hundreds of olive oils produced by 195 companies from 21 countries around the world. It is one of the most recognized olive oil tasting competitions in the world, with very high degree of difficulty, which is evident by the high score of 9/10 given by the international EVOO World Ranking.

The tasting of olive oils is carried out with the method of blind tasting by the 34 expert panel tasters of international prestige. It is the No. 1 international competition in America and in the countries of the Southern Hemisphere in general.

Greater difficulty arises from the fact that the olive oils of the countries of the Southern Hemisphere are fresh, compared to the rest of the world where almost 1 (one) year has passed since their production.

The 13 major international awards came from 13 olive oil participations of Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms in Argentina, with 100% success rate and collecting very high scores, resulting in two (2) olive oils with Grand Prestige Gold, four (4) olive oils with Prestige Gold and seven (7) olive oils with Gold Awards.

In detail, the 13 gold awards at the 19th OLIVINUS International Olive Oil Competition 2025 for Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms, are:

GRAND PRESTIGE GOLD

ARMONIA Monovarietal Organic

OLEOASTRON Gourmet Evoo

PRESTIGE GOLD

FYLLIKON First Harvest Organic

MASTERPIECE Blend evoo

Flavored Gourmet ENIGMA

TREASURE Blend evoo

GOLD AWARD

PLUS HEALTH GREEN evoo

PLUS HEALTH BLUE evoo

AGOURELAIO Early Harvest Organic

GEMSTONE Blend evoo

SYLLEKTIKON Gourmet evoo

ENSTAGMA Saffron & Sage

ENSTAGMA Saffron & Rosemary

It one of the very few times in the 19 years that the international OLIVINUS competition of Argentina takes place, that a Greek olive producer and Greek organic and culinary olive oils, exclusively self-produced, are distinguished with this many top awards.

It is also a special honor when the olive products of a Greek olive producer are recognized in the most important international competitions for their high quality, for the innovation in their production, their unique taste and their wonderful combinations, while at the same time being considered among the top internationally.

At the same time, this exceptional multitude of international prestige awards in Argentina, marks for Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms the milestone of 1,200 international awards, in fact reaching 1,201, which constitutes a unique number of awards for an olive producer worldwide, creating a new global record.

It should be emphasized that with this world record and in this way in general, Greece and Sparta, as a country and a place of production, Greek organic olive growing and finally Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms, are promoted and find their place on the global olive growing map.

