“Julia Bergovich”: the company’s main building in Thessaloniki has changed hands (pics)

The headquarters of one of the popular clothing companies has passed to a new owner, but has recently been facing serious financial problems.

The company in question is “United Fashion Brands Joint Stock Company for Import, Export, Marketing and Representation of Clothing”, with the distinctive title “United Fashion Brands”, which operates the “Julia Bergovich” chain (formerly “More & More”).

The Auction

The initial auction, initiated by doValue, for its central facilities in Thessaloniki, took place on May 28 with a starting bid of €2,975,000, while the repeat auction today, September 26, reduced the price by 20% (to 80% of the original) to €2,380,000. Ultimately, the property changed hands for €2,380,088 — €88 above the starting price.

The auction concerned a plot of land of 2,645.19 m², fully developed and buildable, along with the building located on it for professional use. The property is within the city of Thessaloniki, in the municipality and prefecture of the same name, located at 91 Giannitson Street.

The building consists of a basement, ground floor, and four typical floors.

Following an appeal by the auction initiator, the Single-Member Court of First Instance of Thessaloniki decided last July to correct the property description.

Property Details

According to the court decision, the property consists of a basement, ground floor, and four typical floors, with a total area of 7,560 m².

A check with the Urban Planning Office regarding the zoning status of the land revealed that the plot is outside the city plan, within a zoning area, but not inside an urban plan.

According to previous assessments, a multi-storey building exists on the site, consisting of a basement, ground floor, four main floors, and a roof. The space between the roof of the 4th floor and the reinforced concrete sloped roof has functional use and is shaped as a main usable area for most of its surface.

According to the building permit issued for its construction (309/1962), the building’s permitted use was as a tobacco warehouse. In 2010, a change of use was approved to a building for shops, a shopping centre, and office spaces, and a relevant building permit was issued. This included internal rearrangements and the addition of an external metal emergency staircase, without alterations to the building’s facades or structural frame.

All floors of the building have an area of 1,260.97 m² per level.

Detailed Floor Layout

Basement floor:

Configured as a single storage space and boiler room serving the central heating of the first-floor offices. According to the approved change-of-use plan, it will be arranged as a parking space for 30 vehicles, accessible via a ramp from the rear, southwest uncovered boiler room area, and 24 storage rooms sized between 8.75 m² and 11.40 m² for serving the shops above.

Ground floor:

Includes storage spaces, an entrance area, a staircase to the first-floor offices, and a loading/unloading arcade connected to a common staircase. The approved plan foresees the creation of 11 shops, a café with an independent WC unit, common WC facilities, and parking. Six shops will face the northeast side, and five shops with the café will face the southwest side, separated by a corridor 5.10 m wide.

Each shop will be an open space with a storefront facing the corridor (though facade openings are limited, so full storefronts are not possible). Parking exists at the north corner of the building with access from Giannitson Street. The main entrance to the ground floor shops and the shopping centre will be located on the southwest facade.

The total net area of the planned shops (including the café) is approximately 760 m², with the remainder dedicated to common and auxiliary areas.

First floor:

Comprises office spaces with auxiliary areas and a large storage space. The approved plan foresees 11 shops, two offices (one with an attached storage and WC unit). Shops will face a central corridor. Shop area: ~700 m²; offices: ~165 m²; remainder: common/auxiliary space.

Second floor:

Includes office spaces (~250 m²) and a large WC area. Planned layout: 12 shops, 12 storage spaces for shops, and WC facilities, with a central corridor. Shop area: ~760 m²; remainder: common/auxiliary space.

Third floor:

Similar to the second floor: office spaces (~250 m²), WC areas. Planned layout: 12 shops, 12 storage spaces, and WC facilities. Shop area: ~760 m²; remainder: common/auxiliary space.

Fourth floor:

Currently consists of a smaller office space, a storage area, and WC facilities. Planned layout: 12 shops, a cafeteria, 12 storage spaces, and WC facilities. Shops/cafeteria area: ~760 m²; remainder: common/auxiliary space.

The construction quality is considered good for its intended use, and maintenance is rated medium-to-good. However, extensive urban planning and technical inspections are required.

