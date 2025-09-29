NielsenIQ – World Data Lab: GenX in Greece is quietly leading the change between generations and categories

The comprehensive report on consumer spending by generation, focusing on Generation X, those born between 1965 and 1980, has been published by NielsenIQ (NIQ), in partnership with the World Data Lab (WDL).

The report, titled “The X Factor: how Generation X is quietly driving trillions in consumer spending“, reveals that Greek Gen X consumers account for about 25% of the country’s total consumption – a figure slightly higher than the global average.

Generation X globally accounts for 24% of consumer spending, with a purchasing power of $15.2 trillion – almost twice as much as China’s total consumption. By 2035, this generation’s annual spending is expected to peak at $23 trillion.

In Greece and internationally, Generation X is projected to increase spending in three key categories over the next five years: Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Beauty, and Alcoholic Beverages.

“Generation X in Greece plays a key role in the consumer economy,” says Vaios Demoragas, NIQ’s Managing Director for Greece and Bulgaria. “Many are balancing the needs of their children and elderly parents, while continuing to spend on both basic and lifestyle products. Despite fluctuations in financial security, their spending power remains resilient and their influence is growing.”

