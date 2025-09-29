On Wednesday the prices for the “green” electricity tariffs are announced – Papastavrou: “If necessary, we will intervene”

Environment and Energy Minister Stavros Papastavrou left open the possibility of state intervention, if necessary, to limit the charges to consumers.

The wholesale price for September closed at 91 euros per megawatt-hour (9.1 cents per kilowatt-hour), up 24.4 percent from 73 euros in August. Meanwhile, “green” tariffs in September ranged from 8.9 to 16 cents per kilowatt-hour, with the PPC – which covers the vast majority of consumers – setting the price at 13 cents.

“The price of energy costs is a top priority for the government. If an attempt is found not to pass on reductions to the retail sector, the government will intervene,” Papastavrou said, expressing hope that there will be no increases – or, if there are, they will be limited. “This, however, will depend on the final wholesale price that will be set tomorrow,” he added.

