pierrakakis:-there-will-be-additions-to-the-measures-announced-at-the-thessaloniki-international-fair-(tif)

Regarding the additions to the measures announced at the TIF and the new tax procedures, which will be based on updated criteria, the Minister of National Economy and Finance, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, spoke this morning on ANT1.

Concerning the TIF measures, he stated:

“There will be additions to the measures announced at the TIF. Additions will concern the three-year exemptions on rental tax; there will be three changes. The first relates to how we treat large families, the second concerns teachers, doctors, nurses, and military personnel, for whom there will be a special exception (six-month contracts), and the third concerns landlords—they will have three months to find a new tenant if the current one leaves before the contract ends.”

In short, Minister Pierrakakis emphasized that the tax exemption for rental income will last three years for everyone. If a tenant leaves, landlords have three months to find a replacement. For teachers and doctors, contracts can extend up to six months.

The minister also noted that within the week, a platform will be launched where citizens can enter their information and see how they benefit from the TIF measures. “Practically, people will see the application of the new measures in the new year, when especially salaried employees will notice an increase in their wages.”

