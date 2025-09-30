historic-crossing-of-captain-nikos-through-the-suez-canal

Antipollution Egypt warmly and honorably welcomed the Captain Nikos of VENERGY MARITIME, marking the beginning of a new era for the V Group. The vessel’s first passage through the Suez Canal represented more than a routine nautical operation—it symbolized a meaningful convergence of two Group companies at one of the world’s most critical shipping junctions.

The Captain Nikos, with a capacity of 50,000 DWT and IMO number 9828144, entered the Canal on the morning of September 23. Its journey started from the first station at 05:53 and completed the transit at 15:50. The vessel was positioned as number three in the list for the southern convoy the following day, reflecting the meticulous planning and precision that characterize Suez Canal operations.

This moment goes beyond its technical significance. It highlights the collaboration between VENERGY MARITIME and Antipollution Egypt, united at a pivotal point for global trade.

